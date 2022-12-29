A driver who had two small children in his car was found to be in possession of cocaine used for sales, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers found the cocaine after making a traffic enforcement stop in San Bernardino, the Police Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
The driver was also found to be an active gang member and a convicted felon.
Officers then served a search warrant at his residence and located more than 3 ounces of cocaine, more than $8,000 in cash, a loaded firearm, and gang indicia.
The driver was arrested and booked into jail.
