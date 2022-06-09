A driver who was allegedly fleeing from the site of a traffic collision died a short while later when his vehicle was involved in a different collision in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On June 7 at 3:11 p.m., police received a report of a two-vehicle collision, with one of the vehicles being overturned. The driver of the overturned vehicle, identified as Daniel Montano, a 42-year-old Rialto resident, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Montano was the driver and sole occupant of a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
The female driver and sole occupant of the second-involved vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Police said the initial investigation indicated that Montano was allegedly actively fleeing from another traffic collision that occurred minutes before. During his flight, Montano allegedly failed to yield for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Country Club Drive, where he collided with the second vehicle, causing his vehicle to overturn.
The investigation is ongoing, but there is evidence Montano was under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred, police said.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932206598.
