A total of 51 suspects were arrested and $4 million was seized during recent drug trafficking operations in the Inland Empire, authorities said on July 10.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the results of 17 operations conducted over the past two months by the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Inland Crackdown Allied (INCA) Task Force.
The suspects were charged with money laundering associated with drug trafficking, Becerra said in a news release.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the INCA Task Force has seen a significant increase in out-of-state major narcotics traffickers traveling to California to obtain narcotics to be distributed throughout the United States, Becerra said.
“Not surprisingly, not even a COVID-19 pandemic triggers the 'pause' button for those willing to traffic in drugs,” said Becerra. “I want to thank the men and women of the INCA Task Force for their tireless work to prevent drug trafficking throughout our state. These arrests should send a strong message that even during the pandemic, we will continue to hold criminals accountable.”
The increase in narcotic proceeds seizures is believed to be, in part, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on businesses, which has made it harder for drug trafficking organizations to transfer or launder narcotic proceeds through commonly used businesses that were forced to temporarily close due to the pandemic. As a result, members of these drug trafficking organizations entered California from states -- including Washington, Texas, Ohio, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Maine -- to purchase illegal drugs.
The INCA Task Force, led by the DOJ’s Division of Law Enforcement, formed in 1991 and is federally funded through the national High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. It is comprised of members from the California Department of Justice, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Rialto Police Department, Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, California National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
