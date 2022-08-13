Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into a local jail facility.
