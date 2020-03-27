After conducting a traffic stop, deputies found that the vehicle was embezzled and the driver was a felon in possession of a gun, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga. A records check revealed the vehicle had been embezzled.
The driver, identified as Darnell Causey, a 26-year-old Riverside resident, was detained at the scene.
Upon further investigation, deputies discovered a Glock 27 in the trunk of the vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
Causey was found to be a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center and released after posting $50,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.