Authorities continued their efforts to find actor Julian Sands, who went missing after going hiking in the mountains during the past winter, but he has not been located, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 17, the Sheriff’s Department continued its search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness, which included more than 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff. Their efforts were supported by two helicopters and drone crews. Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts. Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews.
Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions, the Sheriff's Department said. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow.
Since January, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches (ground and air) specific to Sands, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours. Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area.
Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective B. Meelker with the Fontana Station at (909) 356-6710.
