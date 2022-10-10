Eight people were injured and transported to hospitals after a car crashed into a supermarket in Rialto on Oct. 10, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At 9:44 a.m., the Rialto P.D.'s Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle driving through the front doors of the Stater Bros. located at 168 E. Baseline Road.
Officers arrived on scene at 9:46 a.m. to find several injured people inside the store, including Deloris Jones, who was the the driver and sole occupant of a black Toyota Tundra.
Initial reports were that subjects were trapped under the vehicle; however, upon officers’ arrival, a single female who had been pushed to the ground by the front of the vehicle had already been assisted by witnesses and pulled clear from the Toyota.
A total of eight subjects, including Jones, were transported to local hospitals for a variety of injuries. One male subject suffered a broken leg and the female who was pushed to the ground had several lacerations, while others had complaints of pain. At this time, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Based on the initial investigation, it appears Jones was attempting to park her vehicle in a handicap stall in front of the business when she became distracted. Police said Jones failed to put the vehicle in park and as she removed her foot from the brake, she inadvertently pressed the accelerator instead. With Jones still inside, the vehicle proceeded through the front door of the business and collided with multiple cash registers, injuring people in the immediate area.
The police investigation is still ongoing; however, intoxication does not appear to be a factor at this time.
Anyone who may have information about this incident can contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932212147.
