Eight suspects were arrested after deputies received information that looting was possibly going to take place at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga on June 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Concerned about the potential for violence, deputies saturated the area during the hours of 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure the safety of the citizens and businesses, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies conducted multiple traffic stops on or near mall property and located hammers, sledgehammers, picks and pry tools inside of various vehicles.
Deputies arrested four men on charges of possession of burglary tools and one man for resisting or obstructing an officer.
These suspects were identified as Kedesh Avinger, 21, of Rialto; Duwone Jackson, 26, of Mira Loma; Brandon Hernandez, 20, of Pomona; Arthur Coria, 20, of Pomona; and Thomas Hosey, 28, of Moreno Valley. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
In addition, three juveniles were arrested on charges of possession of burglary tools. The juveniles received citations and were released to their parents.
"Because of the deputies’ efforts, no businesses were damaged or vandalized throughout the night," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding these investigations is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
