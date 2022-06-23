Eighteen suspects were arrested during a multi-agency sweep focusing on stopping human trafficking, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
In a Facebook post on June 23, the San Bernardino P.D. said its Specialized Crime Unit participated in the sweep with the Inland Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.
Nine agencies from San Bernardino and Riverside counties participated in the sweep. Detectives from San Bernardino P.D. served three search warrants in the city and arrested three subjects.
Overall, 34 locations were searched, the Facebook post said.
