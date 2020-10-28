Twice as many San Bernardino County voters have already voted in this 2020 presidential general election than had a week before the 2016 election.
To avoid long wait times on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Registrar of Voters recommends voters take advantage of the opportunity to vote early.
Early vote sites are now open that allow registered voters to cast their mail ballot in-person at a COVID-safe location.
“One of the best things about California elections is that a voter can choose how, when and where to vote. All of these options are still available during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so that voters can choose how they want to vote safely and securely,” said Registrar of Voters Bob Page in a news release on Oct. 27. “Casting your mail ballot at an early vote site -- or dropping off your ballot at one of our 73 ballot drop-box locations -- is the best way to avoid lines and crowds at polling places on Election Day.”
Voters can bring their ballot with them to the following early vote sites, or choose to ask for a replacement mail ballot. First-time voters can also register to vote and receive a ballot at an early vote site.
All of the following locations in cities near Fontana are indoors and will be following COVID-safe guidelines such as mask wearing, social distancing and cleaning protocols:
• San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office, 777 E. Rialto Avenue, San Bernardino -- Open now through Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then open on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Toyota Arena, 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario -- Open daily through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• San Bernardino International Airport Domestic Terminal, 105 North Leland Norton Way, San Bernardino -- Open daily through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The county has 73 ballot drop boxes available as another safe option for voters to turn in their completed, and signed, mail ballots. Each drop box is securely bolted to the concrete and ballots are picked up regularly.
----- FONTANA has these mail ballot drop-off locations:
• City Clerk's Office at City Hall (8353 Sierra Avenue)
• Department of Motor Vehicles (8026 Hemlock Avenue)
• Fontana Superior Court (17780 Arrow Boulevard)
• Fontana Unified School District, outside the School Police Department (9680 Citrus Avenue)
• Sierra Lakes Marketplace (16685 Sierra Lakes Parkway).
For those wanting to vote in person, polling places will be open for four days -- Saturday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. The polling places are listed on the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters website at www.SBCountyElections.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.