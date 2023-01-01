Employees at a business in Rialto stopped a potential robbery in progress, resulting in the arrest of a suspect who may have been involved in other crimes, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident occurred at a location in the 200 block of W. Foothill Boulevard, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 30.
The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Keshaun Dwaun Bridges, a resident of the City of San Bernardino, walked behind the counter of the business and approached an employee at the cash register.
Bridges allegedly indicated to the employee he had a gun in his sweatshirt pocket and demanded the employee open the register.
However, as the employee opened the register, he noticed the object inside Bridges' jacket was not actually a firearm. Employees then wrestled Bridges to the ground and detained him until officers arrived moments later.
Bridges was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of robbery and criminal threats, with a bail amount of $100,000.
Bridges is suspected to be involved in several other robberies in the surrounding area, police said.
Persons who have information related to this case are urged to contact the Rialto P.D.'s Communications Center at (909) 820-2550 in relation to DR#932214766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.