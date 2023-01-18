The Etiwanda School District has a vacancy on its Board of Trustees because of the recent death of David W. Long and has decided to provisionally appoint a trustee in Trustee Area 2 to serve until the end of the vacant member’s current term.
The Board desires to receive applications from community members who not only meet the minimum legal qualifications, but who support the mission of the Etiwanda School District, the district said in a news release.
The remainder of the term will conclude in December of 2024.
Applications are available on the district website for candidates who reside in the Trustee Area 2 boundaries and wish to represent Trustee Area 2. Completed application materials are due in the Superintendent’s Office no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Candidate interviews will be held on Feb. 13 and, if needed, on Feb. 15. Eligible candidates will be notified of their interview time by phone and email the evening of Feb. 9. Accommodations will be made for candidates who are unable to physically come in for the
interview.
Required qualifications of governing board members:
▪ 18 years of age or older
▪ A resident of the State of California
▪ Reside within Etiwanda School District Trustee Area 2, which encompasses a portion of the Rancho Cucamonga city limits (see map at https://www3.etiwanda.org/trusteemap)
▪ Registered to vote within Etiwanda School District Trustee Area 2
▪ Not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.
For more information, call (909) 899-2451.
