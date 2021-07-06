An explosion that was believed to have been caused by illegal fireworks rocked a neighborhood in Rialto on the Fourth of July, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 9:16 p.m., police received numerous 9-1-1 calls regarding an explosion at a residence in the 1300 block of N. Chestnut Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found evidence of the explosion in the backyard of the residence.
Officers located numerous pyrotechnic platforms and evidence of large amounts of illegal fireworks in the backyard of the home.
The explosion caused structural damage. Multiple neighbors reported their home windows being damaged as a result of the incident.
There were no reported injuries associated with this event.
The incident is still under investigation. The Rialto P.D. is asking anyone who may have information to call (909) 820-2650. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
