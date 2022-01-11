A fatal shooting took place on Jan. 9 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred at 8:26 p.m. at 2000 N. California Street.
After police received a 911 call, patrol officers were dispatched and found two victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives responded and conducted an investigation. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective D. Sawyer at sawyer_do@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5630 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909)384-5613.
