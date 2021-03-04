A father and his son have been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a bar fight in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department.
The incident took place on Feb. 7 at about 12:53 a.m., when suspects Georgie Salazar Sr. and Georgie Salazar Jr. were involved in a fight with Daruis Baxstrum, a 29-year-old Ontario resident, at a location in the 1500 block of Holt Boulevard. Baxstrum was shot and killed with a handgun, police said.
Salazar Sr., 43, was arrested at his residence in Ontario on Feb. 11. Salazar Jr., a 24-year-old Montclair resident, was taken into custody in Ontario on Feb. 28.
Both suspects have been booked at West Valley Detention Center on murder charges.
