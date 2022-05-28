A felon was arrested after a road rage incident was reported in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Two officers were patrolling near Henry Elementary School when they observed a vehicle that was being driven erratically, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 27.
After performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, the officers were approached by a male who reported the driver of that vehicle had pointed a firearm at him during a road rage incident. Officers detained the driver, later identified as Zekelley Cayshon Fields, a 27-year-old resident of Rialto.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Fields had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest, a suspended driver’s license, and prior felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded .380 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat matching the description of the handgun reported by the victim.
Fields was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center with a bail set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.