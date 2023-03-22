Deputies arrested a man who was walking along city streets in Highland while carrying a shotgun and acting erratically, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On March 20 at about 9:30 a.m., deputies were alerted to a man walking in the area of Temple Street and Valaria Drive, pointing a shotgun at dogs in their yards and pulling the trigger. Fortunately, the firearm wasn’t loaded.
Deputies made contact with the man, who was on drugs and found to be a convicted felon. Felons are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. The man was also in possession of methamphetamine.
The suspect was safely taken into custody, and no people or animals were injured.
He was booked on a variety of felony firearm and drug charges.
