A felon was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm, and he was also investigated for identity theft and forgery, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 19, Deputy Gile conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple California Vehicle Code violations at Barton Road and Vivienda Avenue in Grand Terrace, the Sheriff's Department said.
The driver, identified as Nyakeh Gbondo, 22, of Corona, was found to be on active felony probation for robbery. Felony probation allows a person convicted of certain crimes to be released from custody early, with strict supervision. The passenger was identified as Ashanti Woodberry, 19, of Corona.
A probation search of the vehicle was performed, and the deputy allegedly located a loaded semi-automatic handgun with a high capacity magazine, forged checks, stolen identification cards, personal financial information indicative of identity theft, and a large sum of U.S. currency in small denominations.
As a convicted felon in California, Gbondo is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Gbondo was booked at Central Detention Center and will be held without bail until a preliminary court hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Central Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
