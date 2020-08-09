A felon was arrested for allegedly bringing firearms and marijuana onto jail property while accompanied by his young children, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 7 at 9:13 p.m., Harold Nickleberry, a 38-year-old San Bernardino resident, drove to the front gate of West Valley Detention Center to pick up a recently released inmate.
Deputy Jaime Pulido, who was assigned the front gate, contacted Nickleberry and confirmed his identity. Through a records check, Pulido learned Nickleberry was prohibited from being on jail property.
During a search, Pulido allegedly found a loaded .38 Special handgun in Nickleberry’s front pocket. Nickleberry was detained and Pulido searched the vehicle.
Inside Nickleberry’s vehicle were his 1-year-old and 9-year-old children.
Underneath the driver’s seat, Pulido found a loaded Taurus .40 caliber handgun. The serial numbers to this gun were obliterated. Pulido also located two boxes of .40 caliber ammunition containing multiple rounds of ammunition and a baggie of marijuana.
Nickleberry was arrested and the children were released to their mother. He was later booked into West Valley Detention Center on several charges.
On Aug. 8, Nickleberry posted $50,000 bail and was released. The case has been forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
