A convicted felon was arrested on alleged weapons violations during a traffic stop in Grand Terrace, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 26 at 8:01 p.m., Deputy S. Rule conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge for violations of expired registration and window tint. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle identified himself as Aristotle Baysinger, a 31-year-old Los Angeles resident. A record check on Baysinger revealed his license was suspended, and a tow was requested.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, Rule located a black fanny pack with the butt of a pistol sticking out of it, sitting on the back seat. Rule recovered a loaded polymer 80 "ghost gun" firearm with an additional 30-round 9mm magazine and the firearm did not contain a serial number, the Sheriff's Department said.
On the dashboard was an additional fanny pack which contained suspected methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Department said.
A record check revealed that Baysinger is a convicted felon and is prohibited of possessing any firearm or ammunition. Baysinger was arrested and transported to Central Detention Center.
