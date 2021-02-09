A 36-year-old convicted felon from Altadena was arrested on charges of identity theft and possession of narcotics in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 6, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call of a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a mother and daughter in front of a residence in the 10900 block of Stallion Way.
The daughter said that she invited a friend, identified as Domonic Lewis, to stay the night. Sometime that next morning, the daughter went to check on him and found him in her mother’s bedroom holding her checkbook. The daughter confronted Lewis, they began to argue, and Lewis left the residence. The mother woke up and called police.
Deputies conducted an area check and found Lewis walking on a nearby street, carrying a backpack. Deputies searched the backpack and allegedly found several checks with various names, pepper spray, credit cards, bank cards, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
After a search of the daughter’s bedroom, deputies found a collapsible baton in a second backpack that belonged to Lewis.
A record check revealed Lewis is a convicted felon and is currently on probation. Lewis was arrested and was booked in at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.