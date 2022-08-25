A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of Cajon Boulevard and 1st Avenue. Sheriff's Aviation spotted a matching suspect vehicle in the area. Deputy Underhill arrived and located the suspect's vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Fredrick Scott, a San Bernardino resident. Scott is currently on felony probation out of Riverside County and had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
During a search of Scott's vehicle, a catalytic converter was located in the trunk area, the Sheriff’s Department said. Other items located in his vehicle included a floor jack, a grinder, and a reciprocating saw, which are all tools commonly used for catalytic converter theft.
Scott was arrested for the outstanding warrant as well as new charges of grand theft and possession of burglary tools. He was booked into Central Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.