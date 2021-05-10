A felon who was arrested in April for allegedly being in possession of a firearm was arrested again a few weeks later for allegedly possessing a police-issued Taser as well as a firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The first incident occurred on April 23, when investigators working crime suppression patrol in Highland conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe for committing several vehicle code violations.
As investigators approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly had a revolver in his right hand. Investigators detained the driver and recovered the revolver without incident.
The driver was identified as 56-year-old Elmarvin Green, a resident of San Bernardino. Green was subsequently arrested and booked into county jail for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
On May 1, Green was released on bail from Sheriff’s Department custody.
Then on May 8, investigators working crime suppression patrol conducted another traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe that committed a vehicle code violation, and they came into contact with Green once again.
While speaking with Green, investigators saw a police-issued Taser inside the vehicle. Green was detained without incident. During a subsequent search of the Tahoe, investigators located a loaded revolver inside the vehicle.
Green was arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and the Taser. He was booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
Investigators are conducting an investigation to determine if the Taser was stolen from a law enforcement agency.
It's obviously he likes sitting in a jail cell and looking at the walls all day
