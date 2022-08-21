A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of Cypress Street in Highland for the report of a victim being held against their will by an armed suspect. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Highland resident Jeff Paul Brinton.
Deputies learned Brinton allegedly barricaded the front door of the residence and discharged a firearm while inside. Deputies established communication with Brinton, and he agreed to exit the residence peacefully. The victim later exited the residence and was found to be unharmed.
Deputies determined Brinton was a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing firearms. Brinton was recently arrested for possessing a firearm and was released on bail. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and seized an H&R .22 caliber revolver, a Glock 9mm compact pistol, several rounds of ammunition, several methamphetamine pipes, nunchakus, and illegal knives.
Brinton was taken into custody and booked into Central Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.