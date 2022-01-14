Jan. 13 was a bad day to be felons in possession of firearms in Highland.
On two separate traffic stops, deputies located a .308 rifle in a stolen car and a .40mm handgun, the Highland Police Department said in a Facebook post.
“All were convicted felons and prohibited from owning/possessing firearms. All went to jail,” the Facebook post said. “Deputies continue to make enforcement stops to make our city safer.”
