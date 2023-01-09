A female hiker died after sliding about 500 to 700 feet down the icy Baldy Bowl in Mt. Baldy on Jan. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's Dispatch received a call from California Office of Emergency Services in reference to an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device regarding the fall.
The information was relayed to the Fontana Sheriff's Station for an immediate response. Sheriff's Aviation was requested to assist in locating the fallen hiker using coordinates from the Garmin InReach device.
Sheriff's patrol helicopter, 40 King, responded to the scene and located the hiker, who was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could. 40 King hoisted a medic down to the hiker to assess her injuries. The medic requested Sheriff's Air Rescue for a hoist and transport due to substantial injuries. Air Rescue 306 responded and lowered an additional medic and gear.
However, during that time, the hiker succumbed to her injuries.
Shortly after, the weather cleared, allowing Air Rescue to complete the hoist. The hiker was flown to Sheriff's Aviation and subsequently transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Office.
----- FAMILY members and friends identified the hiker as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas.
Her daughter, Jasmine Rosado, a Covina resident, created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
"Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life. She’s known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration,” Rosado said. “More importantly, she was an amazing mother of four, a sister and a friend to everyone she met. She is the personification of strength, love, and beauty. She was a beacon of light to everyone who knew her and was always ready to lend a helping hand."
This GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-the-beautiful-hiking-queen-crystal
In addition, a friend of the hiker, Agustin Yerena, has also initiated a GoFundMe page to assist Rosado. This page can be seen at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-crystal-paula-gonzalez
