A female passenger in a vehicle was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 8, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4:45 p.m., the victims were in the car in the area of Hanford and University Avenue. While they were there, an unknown man pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking the female passenger. The suspect then fled the area.
A male who had been in the car with the female victim called 911 and attempted to drive the victim to the hospital. He stopped at a service station at 29th and Waterman Avenue, where he met police and paramedics. Fire Department paramedics rendered medical aid to the victim at the scene of the service station, but she did not survive her injuries.
The motive for the incident is not known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Victim identification will be made pending the notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Hernandez (909) 384-5620 / hernandez_ki@sbcity .org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
