A female pedestrian who was confined to a wheelchair died in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Rialto, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On July 20 at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Foothill Boulevard and found that the involved vehicle had fled.
Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and administered life-saving measures. The unidentified pedestrian was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect was driving eastbound in the No. 2 lane of Foothill approaching Cedar Avenue. The vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was in lanes of traffic on Foothill and outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.
Through a continual investigation, the Rialto P.D.’s Major Accident Investigation Team identified the suspect, 28-year-old Rialto resident Justin Thompson. Thompson was located and taken into custody. The vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the crime was later recovered near Thompson’s residence.
At this time, there is no reason to suspect Thompson was driving under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. Thompson was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of hit and run causing injury or death, with a bail set for $30,000.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone with information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932308097.
