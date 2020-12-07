A female suspect was arrested on a felony charge of human trafficking of a minor in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Nov. 30, officers developed information regarding a juvenile prostitute working from a local downtown motel under the direction of an adult pimp.
Officers were able to rescue the prostitute and identified the suspect who allegedly assisted the pimp in the human trafficking of the minor, later identified as Jasmin Gomez, a resident of San Bernardino. The suspect was located and arrested.
Gomez is currently being held at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The juvenile victim was provided services and rescued.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department's Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
