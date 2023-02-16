A female suspect who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On the night of Feb. 14, officers located the vehicle, which was stolen out of Los Angeles, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The driver, who was a parolee at large, was carrying a replica firearm in her waistband and was in possession of narcotics.
