Female suspects who attempted to steal $1,200 worth of baby formula from a store were quickly arrested, according to the Upland Police Department.
On March 25, officers went to a Target store in response to a theft in progress, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The suspects tried to run out with the baby formula, but they did not realize that an officer was chasing them.
The suspects were caught and are now facing a felony charge of burglary and conspiracy.
The suspects were identified as a "retail theft crew from Los Angeles" who would have resold the baby formula online, the Facebook post said.
