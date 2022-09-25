Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino.
Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
MET officers were involved in three separate foot pursuits with armed gang members and shut down an illegal gambling cafe operated by the gang, the Facebook post said.
In all, six firearms were recovered, a large amount of ammunition and $8,000 in cash was seized, and cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl were recovered, police said.
