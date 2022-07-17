Fifteen motor homes were destroyed and five others were damaged during a fire at an RV storage facility in Upland on July 16, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the facility in the 1800 block of West Foothill Boulevard just before 1 p.m. after a 911 caller stated a motor home was burning next to a large propane tank, said Public Information Officer Eric Sherwin.
Units arrived to find five to six recreational vehicles well involved, with fire extending to adjacent vehicles and threatening buildings within the storage facility. Firefighters took immediate action to protect the buildings and limit the spread of the conflagration. In just under 40 minutes, the fire was declared under control.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation through San Bernardino County’s Office of the Fire Marshal.
