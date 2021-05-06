Free ice cream, churros, and other treats and giveaways await those who participate in San Bernardino County's first official "Fire and Ice Cream" COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, May 8 at Nunez Park in San Bernardino.
The county, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, will lead a parade of fire trucks, other emergency vehicles, the county's Our Shot for Hope mobile vaccination van, an ice cream truck and a churro van through the streets of the neighborhoods surrounding the park at 12:30 p.m.
From 2 to 6 p.m. in Nunez Park, the county will provide the free treats and free "one-and-done" Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.
The vaccinations are for any one age 18 and over. The treats are for everyone.
"Fire and Ice Cream is an example of how committed we are to making vaccines available across the county, especially in vulnerable or hard-to-reach neighborhoods," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "We're very happy to be doing this in conjunction with our county fire department. Firefighters are trusted heroes in our communities, and nothing draws attention like fire trucks and ice cream trucks!"
The COVID-19 vaccination will help protect individuals by creating an antibody (immune system) response without having to experience sickness. After persons are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, they may be able to start doing some things that they stopped doing because of the pandemic.
Nunez Park is located at 1717 West 5th Street.
Future Fire and Ice Cream events in other locations throughout the county will be announced soon, the county said.
