A vegetation fire on Little Mountain in San Bernardino was quickly extinguished on the morning of July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 10:11 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Little Mountain Drive and Kendall Drive.
Arriving firefighters found 1 acre burning in light fuels burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread with a potential of 20 acres. Crews initiated perimeter control efforts, advancing hose lines and building containment line to contain the fire. The fire quickly spread to the adjacent hillside and burned quickly up Little Mountain. To help with the fire, additional resources, including a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter, were requested to provide additional personnel and equipment to the scene, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Despite extremely dry conditions and steep terrain, firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread in 30 minutes. A bulldozer and hand crew were vital in containing the fire quickly by building containment line around the fire's edge. The fire was held to just 9 acres, with no structures or infrastructure damaged.
