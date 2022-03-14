A two-alarm fire burned a large commercial building in San Bernardino on March 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The incident took place at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Interstate 215 and University Parkway.
By 8:30 p.m., the bulk of the fire was knocked down, the Fire Department said on Twitter. Crews remained on scene for extensive overhaul.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
There were no reports of injuries.
