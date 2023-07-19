A fire burned a vacant church in San Bernardino on July 18, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 7:46 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of South Waterman Avenue and East Norman Road and found heavy smoke and fire conditions at the church.
Due to the degree of involvement, arriving firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Down and energized power lines were also found near the fire, causing a hazard for firefighters. Southern California Edison was requested to mitigate the hazard.
Crews utilized master stream devices and hand lines to suppress the fire and protect nearby exposures. Within 30 minutes of arrival, the fire was knocked down.
An excavator was requested to assist with overhaul of the heavily damaged structure. The church was not currently being used and was vacant at the time of the fire.
