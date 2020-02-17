Fire crews were able to quickly contain an apartment fire in San Bernardino on Feb. 16, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Multiple units received fire, smoke, or water damage, but no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was requested to aid in temporary housing arrangements with five adults and two children.
The incident took place at 11:32 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Arrowhead Avenue.
Crews arrived in four minutes to find heavy smoke and fire showing from a second floor, end unit of a large multi-family unit apartment building. Crews immediately initiated an offensive fire attack, prioritizing evacuations and searches of affected apartments. Truck companies deployed to the roof, performing vertical ventilation to increase survivability in the apartments and to aid in containing the fire.
The blaze was knocked down in about 15 minutes and all searches of the apartments were clear. The entire first alarm of resources arrived on scene within 9 minutes of dispatch helping crews evacuate, search for victims and quickly suppress the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
"It is important to have a plan when there are children in your home," McClintock said. "Children sometimes need help getting out of the house. They may not know how to escape or what to do unless an adult shows them."
McClintock said families need to follow these steps:
• Have a plan for young children who cannot get outside by themselves. You will need to wake babies and very young children and help them get out. In your plan, talk about who will help each child get out safely.
• It is important to learn two ways out of every room in your home, in case one exit is blocked or dangerous to use.
• Remember, if there is smoke, you need to get low and go to your exits. So practice getting low and moving to your exits.
• Choose a safe meeting place a safe distance from your home. Children should know what to do when they hear a smoke alarm and there is no adult around. Help them practice going to the outside meeting place. Teach them to never go back inside a building that is on fire.
• Have a home fire drill at least twice a year so that everyone can practice what to do if the smoke alarm sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.