An early-morning fire damaged apartments in San Bernardino on April 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported in connection with the fire, which began at 5:55 a.m. in the 700 block of North “H” Street, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters quickly arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from a two-story multi-unit apartment complex.
The blaze extended from the second story to the common attic space. Firefighters on the roof utilized a “trench cut” to cut off the fire from spreading to additional apartment units, McClintock said.
The fire was ultimately knocked down in about 30 minutes. All searches of the apartment units came up negative.
Three apartment units received fire/smoke damage and three additional units had smoke and water damage. More than 25 units were saved by firefighters.
The Red Cross was requested to assist with those displaced.
The incident remains under investigation.
