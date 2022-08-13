A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions.
The building, which has burned multiple times before, had multiple hazards inside, including fall hazards. Train and vehicle traffic was halted temporarily while supply lines stretched across tracks and the road.
Once the fire was knocked back, crews completed searches of the building. No occupants were found inside, but evidence of transient activity was noted inside the vacant occupancy.
No injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported.
