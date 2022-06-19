A fire caused damage to a building in San Bernardino on the morning of June 19, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred in the 100 block of West 3rd Street.
Responding crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the fourth floor of a six-floor building, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Arriving firefighters engaged in forcible entry, hose deployment and locating the fire, which was quickly balanced to a “high rise” response, bringing a total of 25 engines, five truck companies and five chief officers.
Once on the fourth floor, firefighters found heavy smoke, fire and high heat conditions. Firefighters utilized the building’s standpipe system, which allowed them to limit hose line length and allowed them to easily flow water, McClintock said.
The fire also exposed floors above, so keeping the fire to one floor was a high priority, McClintock said. The fifth and sixth floors also had high heat and smoke, but no fire. Crews worked in low visibility and high heat conditions to complete a search of the large space for any potential victims.
Firefighters were successful in keeping the fire to the fourth floor. All searches of the building came up negative.
The blaze was ultimately knocked down in about 90 minutes, with help from additional agencies, McClintock said.
The cause is under investigation.
