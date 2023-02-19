A fire damaged a home in San Bernardino on Feb. 15, forcing the residents to be temporarily displaced, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
There were no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians.
At 6:13 p.m., crews were dispatched to the location in the 2700 block of 9th Street after 9-1-1 callers said that a garage was on fire.
Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire showing from an attached garage. Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack, working to limit the fire’s spread to the living space of the home. Crews simultaneously worked on fire suppression, a search of the home and vertical ventilation. Once inside, they found the fire had extended to the attic space and a portion of the home.
Within 20 minutes of arrival, the fire was knocked down. Firefighters were successful in limiting damage to the home and isolating a large portion of the fire to the garage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross was requested to assist the residents with temporary living assistance and support.
