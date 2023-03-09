A fire damaged a home in San Bernardino on March 8, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 12:33 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of East 21st Street after 9-1-1 callers said they saw smoke and fire at a single-story, single-family residence.
Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack, simultaneously working on a search of the home, an interior fire attack and vertical ventilation operations, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Heavy fire conditions were found in multiple parts of the home. The fire was ultimately knocked down in about 30 minutes. All searches of the home came up negative.
Six adults and two minors were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross was notified to assist with temporary housing assistance.
No injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported.
