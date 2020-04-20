A fire damaged a double wide mobile home in Bloomington on April 18, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The fire was reported at a location in the 10700 block of Cedar Avenue, but firefighters responded quickly and knocked the blaze down in 15 minutes, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The incident was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.