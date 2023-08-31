A second alarm fire damaged three homes in San Bernardino in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 31, resulting in four people being displaced, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 2100 block of North Pershing Avenue at 4:56 a.m., said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
ME224 quickly arrived on scene to find one home fully involved with an additional home and detached garage catching fire. Crews initiated an aggressive attack, working to suppress the fire in multiple occupancies. Due to the extent of the blaze, a second alarm was quickly struck.
Finding the fire had spread to the attic space of an adjacent home, firefighters attacked the fire, limiting it to the attic space and rear portion of the exposure occupancy.
Arriving firefighters encountered energized power lines down to the rear, causing a hazard to personnel on scene.
Personnel also deployed to perform salvage operation inside the home.
An additional home sustained damage to a garage, but firefighters were able to limit the fire to the single-car garage.
Crews were able to knock the blaze down within 30 minutes of arrival. One home and a detached garage were destroyed by the fire. One home sustained significant damage, but the majority of the home was saved. An additional garage sustained damage. Firefighters were successful in saving multiple nearby residences, vehicles and outbuildings.
No injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported.
The Red Cross was notified to assist the residents who were displaced.
The incident remains under investigation.
San Bernardino County Fire responded with nine engines, two truck companies, three chief officers and an investigator. San Manuel Fire assisted with an engine company.
