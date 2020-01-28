A fire destroyed one residential structure and damaged other nearby structures in San Bernardino on Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported for firefighters or civilians, but a total of 14 occupants of the buildings have been displaced due to the incident.
At 9:15 p.m., the Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of West Olive Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with a fully involved single story, single family residence. Energized power lines were down across the front of the property’s chain link fence and closest fire hydrant. There were immediate threats to an adjacent home as well as a two-story apartment behind the burning structure. Based on this initial evaluation, the incident commander started a second alarm response.
The first priority was the protection of the adjacent properties. Due to the degree of involvement on the primary structure, a defensive attack was enacted for that building. The next door residence had begun to ignite from the radiant heat but was quickly extinguished by firefighters who limited the damage to the exterior of the home. Crews then extended their lines back toward the two-story building, which was now involved in fire.
While advancing hose lines to the apartments, firefighters were advised of a possible resident trapped in a second-story apartment. Truck companies coordinated their ventilation efforts on the roof above the involved apartment while engine crews made a hard push under heavy fire conditions into the unit. Searching for any potential victims, firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire and were able to confirm that the upper residence was vacant.
One structure was a total loss, the initial fully involved building which was vacant but used by unauthorized occupants. Both adjacent structures received exterior and attic damage, with one affecting a room as well. The two story apartments to the rear received heavy damage to both second story units.
Ten engines, three truck companies, a medic squad and three chief officers totaling 45 personnel from County Fire were assigned to the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.