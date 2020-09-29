Two firefighters were injured when a two-story commercial building was destroyed in an early-morning fire in San Bernardino on Sept. 29, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 5:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire at South Central Avenue and South Waterman Avenue, said Battalion Chief/PIO Mike McClintock.
Company 221 arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find heavy smoke showing from the second story of the large vacant building.
Crews initiated a fire attack prioritizing a primary search of the office building. While performing the primary search and fire attack, conditions deteriorated, forcing crews to transition to a defensive posture.
While transitioning from an offensive to defensive posture a collapse occurred, causing injuries to two firefighters. One firefighter was treated and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. An additional firefighter was treated on scene.
Crews utilized ladder pipes to suppress the fire and limit its spread. The blaze was ultimately knocked down in about 90 minutes.
The Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire.
