A fire engine was struck by a vehicle at an accident scene in Upland, but no persons were injured, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On Jan. 26, ME12 (San Antonio Heights) was working a traffic accident at the intersection of North Euclid and 21st Street, said Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
ME12 was positioned to block the scene, ensuring the location was safe for first responders while they provided care.
But during the incident, an additional traffic collision occurred, ultimately striking ME12.
Fortunately, a nearby fire captain and police officer at the scene were able to quickly dodge the vehicle and weren’t struck by the new collision, McClintock said.
Crews quickly assessed the new accident for victims, finding all parties from the new accident were uninjured.
ME12 received minor damage, but was successful in providing a barrier for first responders, McClintock said.
Both collisions are being investigated by the Upland Police Department.
