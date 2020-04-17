A fire erupted at a church in San Bernardino on April 16 but was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At about 10 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple reports of a structure burning near the intersection of West 10th and Arrowhead Avenue.
Medic Engine 221A arrived shortly after dispatch to find smoke and fire showing from one window on the first story of a two story church, The Way World Outreach.
The church was not occupied or open at the time of the incident.
Firefighters quickly forced entry into the building with a priority of search for any potential occupants as well as limiting any fire spread. Crews encountered moderate smoke conditions as they made their way to the involved room. Quick knockdown was achieved with no extension into the second story.
Two truck companies, five engines, one chief officer, and one investigator for a total of 23 personnel responded to the incident. "Damage estimates are still being compiled, and the cause remains under investigation," said Public Information Officer Jeremy Kern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.