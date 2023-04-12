A fire which erupted at a commercial building in San Bernardino was quickly extinguished on April 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to the location near the intersection of West Baseline Avenue and North Mount Vernon Avenue at 3:41 p.m. and found smoke and fire showing from a medium sized commercial occupancy.
The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of arriving on scene. All searches of the occupancy came up negative. No injuries to citizens or firefighters were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
